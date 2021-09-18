GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) SVP S Aimee Lapic Sells 4,836 Shares

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $45,119.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

S Aimee Lapic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $49,569.00.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $9.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. GoPro had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $249.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.01 million. Equities analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,522,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in GoPro by 514.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 151,345 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 238,539 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in GoPro by 123,857.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 34,680 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 3,544.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,823,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after buying an additional 1,773,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoPro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

