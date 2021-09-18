Greenleaf Trust Buys 312 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $37,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

