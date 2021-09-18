Greenleaf Trust Buys 721 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLX. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

CLX stock opened at $166.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.41 and its 200 day moving average is $179.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The Clorox’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

