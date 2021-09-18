Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,595 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in eBay were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at about $334,296,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at about $358,783,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of eBay by 114.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,380,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,585,000 after buying an additional 2,342,538 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,860,524,000 after buying an additional 2,323,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $74.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average is $65.46. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $77.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.59.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,604 shares of company stock worth $5,788,022. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

