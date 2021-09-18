Greenleaf Trust Has $1.04 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 34,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSCI opened at $641.66 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $667.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $615.38 and its 200-day moving average is $518.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 76.57 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.57.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

