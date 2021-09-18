Greenleaf Trust Sells 105,155 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 90.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,155 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 229,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,243,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $118.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.09 and a 200 day moving average of $118.49. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $117.56 and a 52 week high of $122.00.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

