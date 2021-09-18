GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of GSKY stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56. GreenSky has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $136.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

