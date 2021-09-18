GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.08.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.
Shares of GSKY stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56. GreenSky has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $11.99.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.
About GreenSky
GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
