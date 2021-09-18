Grin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.83 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $29.32 million and $2.83 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,001.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,425.63 or 0.07136583 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.13 or 0.00375257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $636.57 or 0.01326159 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00118135 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.54 or 0.00561521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.13 or 0.00494015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.46 or 0.00363460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 84,100,140 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

