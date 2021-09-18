Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $24.20 and last traded at $24.62, with a volume of 1292456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

Specifically, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $861,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,930,120. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

GO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.85.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 19.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,383 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,372,000 after purchasing an additional 839,071 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth $22,992,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 23.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,984,000 after purchasing an additional 521,358 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 189.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after acquiring an additional 515,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.