Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBAB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Shares of GBAB stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $25.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.