Guider (GDR) Market Cap Achieves $11,532.09

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, Guider has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. Guider has a total market cap of $11,532.09 and $51.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00058461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00131119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013175 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00046932 BTC.

About Guider

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

