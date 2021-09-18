Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Allegion by 310.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Allegion during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Allegion by 363.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock opened at $138.44 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.13. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,078. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on shares of Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.45.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

