Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $947,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average is $56.09.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 149,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $8,870,843.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,095,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,481,849 shares of company stock worth $146,669,297 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

