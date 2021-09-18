Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Invests $2.20 Million in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 33,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,203,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,774,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. 32.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Shares of BSY opened at $67.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.33.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Griffin Securities began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.61.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 22,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,351,066.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 940,618 shares of company stock worth $57,396,918 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

See Also: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.