GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Up 99.9% in August

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, an increase of 99.9% from the August 15th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of GUNGF remained flat at $$17.80 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $24.55.
GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile
