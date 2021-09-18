GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Up 99.9% in August

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, an increase of 99.9% from the August 15th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of GUNGF remained flat at $$17.80 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $24.55.

Get GungHo Online Entertainment alerts:

GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.