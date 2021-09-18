Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Holdings Raised by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.11% of Hamilton Lane worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 46.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,713,000 after acquiring an additional 83,747 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 57.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 2.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 130.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $88.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

