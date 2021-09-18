Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock Holdings Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth $242,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth $250,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $88.26 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $97.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.62.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 35.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

