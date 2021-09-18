Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

HMSNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.50.

OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.70. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.63.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

