Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

HPGLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of HPGLY stock opened at $136.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.78. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $137.70.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

