Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $3.41

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.41, but opened at $3.29. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 82,764 shares traded.

HMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.10 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0189 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 16.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

