Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 119.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CASH opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.