Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $161,000 Holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,882 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFIN. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

AFIN stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.55 million, a P/E ratio of -26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.44%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

