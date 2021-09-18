Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $199,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of MO stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

