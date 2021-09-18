Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $262,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 50,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $71.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $181.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.32 and a 200-day moving average of $76.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $86.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

