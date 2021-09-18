Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 319.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

ADS stock opened at $96.47 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $39.77 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

