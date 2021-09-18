Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 2,681 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Matador Resources by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 1,706.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 290,635 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,309 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 24,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTDR. Truist raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

NYSE MTDR opened at $30.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company’s revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

