Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 64 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,016 shares of company stock valued at $75,389,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $352.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.48 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

