HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Roth Capital cut Corvus Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KOR opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. Corvus Gold has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Corvus Gold by 10.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 131,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Corvus Gold by 184.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 20,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corvus Gold by 164.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 31,253 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Corvus Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.