HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Roth Capital cut Corvus Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th.
Shares of NYSEARCA:KOR opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. Corvus Gold has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.30.
Corvus Gold Company Profile
Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
