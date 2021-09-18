Head to Head Comparison: MP Materials (NYSE:MP) & Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG)

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and Augusta Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials N/A 8.19% 4.84% Augusta Gold N/A -143.62% -37.31%

This table compares MP Materials and Augusta Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $134.31 million 45.14 -$21.83 million $0.22 155.05 Augusta Gold N/A N/A -$11.96 million N/A N/A

Augusta Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MP Materials.

Risk & Volatility

MP Materials has a beta of 4.93, suggesting that its stock price is 393% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.1% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.2% of Augusta Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MP Materials and Augusta Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 2 6 0 2.75 Augusta Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

MP Materials presently has a consensus price target of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.73%. Given MP Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

Summary

MP Materials beats Augusta Gold on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

