Head-To-Head Review: BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) & Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM)

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) and Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

BTRS has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BTRS and Bright Mountain Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTRS 0 1 8 0 2.89 Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

BTRS currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.08%. Given BTRS’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BTRS is more favorable than Bright Mountain Media.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.8% of BTRS shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BTRS and Bright Mountain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTRS N/A -23.07% -11.26% Bright Mountain Media N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BTRS and Bright Mountain Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTRS N/A N/A -$4.45 million ($0.68) -16.13 Bright Mountain Media $7.00 million 4.11 -$3.40 million N/A N/A

Bright Mountain Media has higher revenue and earnings than BTRS.

Summary

Bright Mountain Media beats BTRS on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Bright Mountain Media Company Profile

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in digital media for online publications, advertising services and software primarily focused on serving targeted audience segments. It conducts its operations by connecting advertisers and brands with consumers through a full suite of advertising services that utilize proprietary software, multiple real time bidding platforms and direct placements with publishers and content creators. The company was founded on May 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

