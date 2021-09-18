Head to Head Review: John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuRo Capital has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

17.5% of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of SuRo Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $9.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 70.9%. SuRo Capital pays out -1,111.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and SuRo Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital $1.82 million 168.90 $75.34 million ($0.81) -15.68

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

This table compares John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and SuRo Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital 11,521.24% -3.28% -2.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and SuRo Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

SuRo Capital has a consensus target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 46.98%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

