Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Short Interest Down 46.2% in August

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,800 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the August 15th total of 534,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

BTSDF remained flat at $$2.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66. Health and Happiness has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $4.22.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

