HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.450-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-$765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $762.75 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.40.

Shares of HQY stock traded up $2.23 on Friday, reaching $64.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,356. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,406.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $376,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $137,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,635 shares of company stock worth $3,121,958. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HealthEquity stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 133.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of HealthEquity worth $54,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

