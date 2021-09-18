Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

HL has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.51.

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 79.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,553,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,153,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,583 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,671,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,413,000 after purchasing an additional 898,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,151,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,515 shares in the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

