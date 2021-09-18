Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Gregory P. Hill Sells 15,000 Shares

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HES stock opened at $71.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.33. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $91.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of -132.11 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hess by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,538,000 after buying an additional 2,970,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,691,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,592,633,000 after buying an additional 173,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,826,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,907,000 after buying an additional 247,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hess by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after buying an additional 138,621 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Hess by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,264,000 after purchasing an additional 926,040 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

