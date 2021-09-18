Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 226 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.57.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $569.15 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $246.83 and a 52-week high of $594.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $562.59 and a 200-day moving average of $518.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

