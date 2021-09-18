Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 357 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,237 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,765 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $788,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,095 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 741.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after buying an additional 3,164,204 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $193,408,000. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

INTC stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $220.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

