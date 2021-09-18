Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

