Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 91.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.3% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA stock opened at $258.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $263.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.37.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.57.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.