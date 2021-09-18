Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 19.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines stock opened at $135.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $121.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.