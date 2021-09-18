Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Makes New $138,000 Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,721,000 after purchasing an additional 538,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,070,000 after acquiring an additional 355,976 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after acquiring an additional 279,749 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,465,000 after acquiring an additional 219,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 227.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 304,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after acquiring an additional 211,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.13.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $281.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.02. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total value of $2,730,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,291,356. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

