High Income Securities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE:PCF opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. High Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

In other news, Director Andrew Dakos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $99,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 27,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $274,131.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,112. Company insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in High Income Securities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of High Income Securities Fund worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

