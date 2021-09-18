HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 350.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.45.

Welltower stock opened at $85.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.