HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 893 Shares of ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Merger ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ProShares Merger ETF by 266.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Merger ETF alerts:

MRGR opened at $40.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.54. ProShares Merger ETF has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $36.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Merger ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Merger ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.