HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,764 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AB. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 67.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 15.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 21.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $52.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.99.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $881.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AB. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

