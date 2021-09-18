HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,247 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $214.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.91 and a 200-day moving average of $205.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

