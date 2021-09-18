Honest (HNST) Trading Down 1.6% This Week

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Honest coin can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $101,192.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00072288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00120652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.44 or 0.00173537 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.41 or 0.07103520 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,955.45 or 0.99739967 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.92 or 0.00852567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.