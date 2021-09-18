Horizon Protocol Market Cap Hits $7.47 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $7.47 million and approximately $415,892.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00072209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00122414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.57 or 0.00174597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.80 or 0.07210639 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,457.69 or 1.00037332 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.19 or 0.00848866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

