Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at $5,651,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,829,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,292,000 after buying an additional 29,737 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 133,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 22,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

NYSE HRL traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $42.02. 6,440,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.93. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

