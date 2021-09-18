Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,000 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the August 15th total of 785,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hoth Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOTH traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 162,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,509. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.06. Hoth Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $3.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOTH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 63,810 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,472,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,165 shares during the last quarter. 14.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

